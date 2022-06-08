BTS have confirmed that their upcoming album Proof will consist of a massive 48 tracks, stretching over three CDs.

Proof will be the K-pop icon’s first anthology album and the composition is intended to represent the past, present and future of the group, as per Variety.

The 48 tracks contain new songs for fans, including ‘Yet To Come’ and ‘Run BTS’. It’s the group’s first physical album since 2021’s CD single ‘Butter’ and “Permission to Dance’.

The first CD contains a collection of 19 iconic hits, including ‘Danger’, ‘DNA’, and BTS’s collaboration with Halsey, ‘Boy With Luv’. The second CD contains subunit tracks, while the final CD is solely dedicated to Army, and will include demo versions of some old BTS classics.

With BTS being busy visiting The White House among other engagements, there’s been relatively little promotional events for Proof. The group’s agency, however, did share a statement: “As BTS celebrates the ninth anniversary of its debut and is about to open a new chapter in their 10th year as artists, Proof was designed to look back on the group’s past activities and ruminate on their meaning.”

And to celebrate their nine year anniversary, BTS have partnered with YouTube for the #MyBTStory challenge, which runs from June 10th until July 9th via YouTube Shorts.

In other BTS news, Jungkook has revealed why he deleted all the posts on his Instagram account. Fans were worried after the singer cleared his account last week, with some thinking it was just the result of a glitch.

Love Asia Pop? Get the latest Asia Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

As per NME, Jungkook confirmed in a broadcast on Tuesday, June 7th that he deleted all of his posts as he simply fancied a “change of thought.”

BTS’s Proof is set for release on Friday, June 10th and further information can be found here.

For more on this topic, follow the Asia Pop Observer.