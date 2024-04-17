Melbourne folk duo Charm of Finches have just dropped their latest single “If You Know Me”, featuring a very special guest.

Sam Bentley from the ARIA-nominated indie rock band The Paper Kites features on the track, which is the fourth single from Charm of Finches’ eagerly-awaited new album Marlinchen in the Snow, which is set to release this Friday, April 19th via SPUNK! Records and Virgin Music Group.

“If You Know Me” explores the complexities of communication at the onset of a relationship, coupled with the challenges of having a resting expression that might be misinterpreted.

According to Mabel and Ivy Windred-Wornes, the sisters behind Charm of Finches, the track needed an additional layer which Bentley provided perfectly with an incredible second verse. This collaboration has brought a unique depth to the song, enhancing its narrative and emotional reach.

“’If You Know Me’ is about navigating communication in the initial stages of a relationship and having a resting b*tch face,” the duo explain. “When we were recording this song, we felt it needed something extra and so we asked Sam Bentley from The Paper Kites if he might jump on it in some capacity. He came back with an incredible second verse which completed it perfectly.”

The single combines the soft, intricate vocals of Mabel, Ivy, and Sam with lush string arrangements and relaxed drum beats, making it a standout track on the upcoming album. The accompanying music video offers fans a sneak peek into the album’s production process, adding a visual layer to the auditory experience (watch below).

Marlinchen in the Snow was recorded during a winter retreat in the woods of Nova Scotia with renowned Canadian producer Daniel Ledwell. After touring across Australia, the UK, and Europe for five months, the sisters found inspiration in the serene, frosty landscapes, which played a pivotal role in shaping the album’s themes.

The album’s title and overarching narrative draw from the haunting Grimm’s fairy tale The Juniper Tree. The story, which Mabel and Ivy first encountered at the age of seven, left a lasting impression and naturally wove its way into the album’s themes.

Charm of Finches are currently showcasing Marlinchen in the Snow across Australia with several live performances scheduled through April and May. Following their national tour, they will extend their reach to international audiences with dates in the UK, Europe, and Canada (tour information here).

Charm of Finches’ “If You Know Me” ft. Sam Bentley is out now. Marlinchen in the Snow is out Friday, April 19th (pre-save/pre-order here).