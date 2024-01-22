Chase & Status are joining forces with Luude for a massive co-headline tour of Australia and New Zealand.

One not to be missed for electronic music fans, the English drum and bass duo and the local producer will head to Brisbane, Sydney, Perth, Auckland, Adelaide, and Melbourne in April (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, January 31st at 9am local time in Australia and 7pm local time in New Zealand. The pre-sale begins on Tuesday, January 30th at 9am local time in Australia and 7pm local time in New Zealand.

Chase & Status are one of the UK’s most successful bands of the last decade, with their energetic live shows being widely praised by fans and critics alike.

The duo of Saul Milton and Will Kennard have released six studio albums as Chase & Status, including What Came Before in 2022, which became their fourth top 10 album in their home country.

Australian producer Luude, meanwhile, has risen to prominence on the strength of blockbuster hits like “Down Under” and “Big City Life”, which have amassed over 500 million streams worldwide. He’s also solidified himself as one of Australia’s most sought-after producers on the live circuit in recent years.

Luude’s accolades to date include an ARIA Award for Best Dance Release, a nomination for the Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist award, and the title of Best International Artist at the 2022 Drum and Bass Awards.

Chase & Status + Luude 2024 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Pre-sale begins Tuesday, January 30th (9am local time Australia/7pm local time New Zealand)

General sale begins Wednesday, January 31st (9am local time Australia/7pm local time New Zealand)

Tickets available via higher-grnd.com.au

Friday, April 19th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, April 20th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, April 24th

RAC Arena, Perth, WA

Friday, April 26th

Trusts Arena, Auckland, NZ

Saturday, April 27th

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Sunday, April 28th

PICA, Melbourne, VIC