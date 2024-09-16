Chase Atlantic is set to embark on an eagerly awaited tour across Australia and New Zealand this December, marking their first return to the region since their 2022 tour.

The Australian and New Zealand tour, presented by Live Nation, will commence at Auckland’s Spark Arena on December 7th, before hitting Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Adelaide. The tour will wrap up at Perth’s HBF Stadium on December 20th.

This tour announcement comes on the heels of the band’s upcoming single, “DOUBT IT,” which is set for release on September 20th. This single follows their earlier release, “DIE FOR ME.” Known for their genre-blending style that fuses elements of pop, R&B, and alternative music, Chase Atlantic’s latest work continues their trend of delivering emotionally resonant and musically diverse tracks.

Chase Atlantic, formed in 2011, has been known for their distinctive sound that merges sultry vocals with moody beats and introspective lyrics. Their rise to fame has been marked by hits which have become staples in their live performances.

Chase Atlantic’s 2022 tour was met with enthusiasm from fans, and the upcoming December tour is highly anticipated, giving achance for new and old fans alike to experience Chase Atlantic’s evolving sound and major stage presence.

Tickets for the tour will be available starting at 11am local time on Friday, September 20th. Presale tickets will be available for Mastercard holders from 9am local time on Tuesday, September 17th, until 9am on Thursday, September 19th. My Live Nation members can also access presale tickets starting from 10am on Thursday, September 19th.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Live Nation Australia or Live Nation New Zealand.

Chase Atlantic Australia & New Zealand 2024 Tour Dates:

Saturday, December 7th Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

Monday, December 9th Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, December 11th Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Friday, December 13th Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Sunday, December 15th Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Friday, December 20th HBF Stadium, Perth, WA