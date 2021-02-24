Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Axl Rose is one of the latest rock icons to be immortalised in an animated TV show. Side note: spoilers below.

Set to air on February 25th via Boomerang, Axl Rose has made a cameo appearance in the cartoon TV show, Scooby-Doo and Guess Who.

As per Rolling Stone, the Mystery Inc. gang: Fred, Velma, Daphne, Shaggy, and Scooby take a road trip down the renowned Route 66, where they encounter a mysterious group of mud men who steal the Mystery Machine.

While the crew are stranded in the desert, they decide to check out an abandoned diner “to see if they have Wi-Fi inside”.

Pulling up to the diner, the crew encounter Axl who’s chilling on his motorbike. “What’s up, Mystery Gang?” Axl says. “I was starting to think you guys were a no-show.”

Velma exclaims, “Jinkies!” And the team continues, (in unison), “It’s singer-songwriter-musician and total rock God, Axl Rose!”

In complete and utter awe, Daphne asks Axl what brings him to a diner on Route 66, wondering if he’s on tour.

Shaggy cuts in, “Why no Daph, Axl’s the friend that Scoob and I came here to meet!”

In complete disbelief, Daphne remarks, “The Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses is friends with Shaggy and Scooby?”

Over the course of the episode, the case continues to unfold with each member of the gang disappearing one by one. That is, aside from Shaggy and Scooby.

Inevitably it’s up to the class clowns of the group, Shaggy and Scooby to locate the rest of the gang and solve the mystery. But that’s not without the help of their good friend Axl.

Throughout last year, Axl has been notably vocal on the political landscape in the US, in particular, the former Trump administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even more recently, Axl penned a poem on Election Day in America, with the intention of reminding everyone what was and is still at stake.

Watch a clip of Axl Rose in ‘Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?’ below.