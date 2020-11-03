It’s Election Day in America, and Axl Rose reminded everyone of what’s at stake by penning a poem, asking Americans to vote “for the future.”
While we would all love to collectively forget about what’s happening right now, the fact that 2020 is probably the most important American election of our time stands. Guns N Roses’ Axl Rose, thus, reminded people of just how much depended on their votes.
In a series of tweets on Monday night, the musician referenced much of what has happened over the last few years in America, and asked people to “take a side, make a stand.”
VOTE
Whatever It Takes
VOTE
Take A Side
Make A Stand
VOTE
With Courage
In The Face Of Fear
And Intimidation
VOTE
Through All The Noise
Lies
And Distractions
VOTE
For The Country
For A Better World
For DEMOCRACY
— Axl Rose (@axlrose) November 3, 2020
VOTE
For The Future
Of Our Country
Our Planet
Your Planet
This Planet
The Only Planet We Have
VOTE
For Those Who Fought,
Suffered And Died
To Create And Protect
Your Right To Vote
— Axl Rose (@axlrose) November 3, 2020
VOTE
For Loved Ones
For You
And For US
Together As One
And If It Helps…
Vote Knowing There Are Those
Hoping, Praying N’ Counting On
You Won’t
And Would Do Virtually ANYTHING
They Thought They Could Get Away With
To Stop You
VOTE
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
— Axl Rose (@axlrose) November 3, 2020
While the tweets didn’t name either Biden or Trump, it’s pretty clear whom Rose was referring to when he said: “Vote knowing there are those hoping, praying N’ counting on/you won’t/ and would do virtually ANYTHING they thought they could get away with to stop you.”
Over the past four years, Rose has been a vocal critic of the Trump administration, and has on multiple occasions, not held back on calling them out. In fact, his first tweet of 2020 was a picture of a blue hat — the color of the Democrats — bearing the slogan: ‘Make the White House great again’.
Earlier this year, Rose also criticized the Trump administration’s response to the COVID-pandemic, which has claimed lives and destroyed jobs even as the American government continues to push an anti-science agenda.
“It isn’t that this Administration doesn’t grasp the “magnitude” of the problems that American families r facing. It’s that they don’t care. There’s a difference.” he said in a tweet.
And of course, the Guns N’ Roses frontman has repeatedly dissuaded Trump from using the band’s music at his rallies.
“Just so ya know… GNR like a lot of artists opposed to the unauthorized use of their music at political events has formally requested r music not b used at Trump rallies or Trump associated events,” he said in a tweet earlier this year.