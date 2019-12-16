China Tiger have just dropped their first-ever music video for debut single ‘Belly Button’ and it’s a visual feast. Borrowing aesthetic cues from the golden era of 90s VHS, the Andy Gray and Tom Bell-directed clip documents a flurry of Sydney’s most beloved hotspots.

“‘Belly Button’ is about a period of time spent away from a loved one. The separation and the feelings of being apart,” explains Singer and guitarist Jake Stiles.

As well as exploring the trials and tribulations of seperation anxiety, the song acts as “a celebration of the women who have been important in my life. From my single mother, grandmother and partner at the time when I wrote this,” Stiles continues.

“It’s no coincidence that we chose ‘Belly Button’ as our first release as it mirrors birth and the women that gift life into this world.” Check out the video below.

Watch: China Tiger – ‘Belly Button’

Upon the release of the track, the band scored a nod from Skateboarding king and the man who defined our musical palettes through video game soundtrack’s, Tony Hawk.

China Tiger reached out to Hawk, letting him know that all the proceeds from their single launch would be given to Black Dog Institute in support of World Mental Health Day. In response, Hawk shared a video on social media shouting out the band and their mental health crusade.

“I just want to give a shoutout to China Tiger, the Aussie band,” Hawk said, “because they are doing a show in October for charity, for World Mental Health Day. I applaud that, I think that’s something we truly need more of.”

You can find China Tiger on Facebook.