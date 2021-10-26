Ball Park Music are back with their first new music of 2021, sharing the single ‘Sunscreen’.

The Brisbane band released what could be their attempt at a ‘Song of the Summer’ today, October 26th. The track is classic Ball Park Music, breezy and bright indie rock.

The lyrics are lightly melancholic: “A fantasy is just that / A fantasy / Don’t let it get between you and me / You’ve got to leave it In the back of your mind,” the song begins, frontman Sam Cromack sounding pensive. “I give life four out of ten,” he sings wryly later.

Cromack revealed the surprising inspiration for ‘Sunscreen’ to triple j Breakfast before the first play anywhere of the new single. “I think it’s trying to tackle how badly addicted we all are to our phones,” he said. “I’ve recently attached a giant lobster to my phone to try and stop me using it so much and it’s really working out well.

“So, put your phone down and enjoy the track!” he added. ‘Sunscreen’ arrives with an animated music video, directed by Dean Hanson, which you can watch below.

The single’s releases comes almost to the day since we last heard from Ball Park Music. Their self-titled sixth studio album came out on October 23rd, 2020, and was acclaimed by fans and critics. The album received nominations for Best Rock Album and Best Independent Release at the 2021 ARIA Music Awards; it also won the Queensland Music Award for Album of the Year.

The album peaked at number two on the ARIA Album Chart. One of the album’s tracks, ‘Cherub’, came in fourth on triple j’s Hottest 100 last year.

The band were also recently denied entry into Western Australia to play at the Wine Machine Festival due to COVID border restrictions.

