Netflix is – probably wisely – getting into the music reality TV game with the upcoming Take 1, based around some exciting South Korean musicians.

The new series follows Yim Jae-beom, Yoo Hee-yeol, Park Jung-hyun, Rain, AKMU, Mamamoo, and Sumi Jo as they get together to discuss what it means to stage “the most meaningful performance of their careers.” No pressure then.

“What if you can sing just one song before you die?” was how Netflix Korea teased Take 1 on Twitter and Instagram. If the stakes were this high at karaoke, nobody would go.

“Renowned musicians pull out all the stops to give a song of their choice the greatest live performance they can muster — and all in a single take,” is how the official Netflix description sells it.

Take 1 will give each artist one shot at glory: a countdown clock will tell them the amount of time they have to prepare for their performance, and they’re only given one song to get it right.

In the quest for the ultimate performance, the artists will be allowed to choose who they’d like to invite to witness their performance, what they wish to sing, the location of the performance, but they’ll then only have one take to pull it off. Again, no pressure.

It’s the first music reality TV series Netflix has made, but with such popular Korean musicians featuring, it should prove to be popular with viewers. You can check out the first trailer for Take 1 below.

If you had just one song to sing before you die, what would you choose? Tune into Netflix for the premiere of Take 1 on October 14th to find out what anthems the likes of AKMU and Rain would pick.

Check out the trailer for Take 1: