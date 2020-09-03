Frank Zappa once bemoaned “I’m sure that love will never be/A product of plasticity,” but after seeing these LEGO rock bands, we’re inclined to disagree.

Artist Adly Syairi Ramly has been working with the little plastic humans for years, using them as a canvas to craft impressive caricatures of our favourite bands, tying the music and toys of our childhoods together beautifully.

“It started out as something I would do just for fun and it will always be something that I do for fun,” the Malaysian artist explained to Dazed, “but the subjects have to be something I have an interest in.”

Clearly, the guy loves rock as much as we do. Here are just a few picks we love, but be sure to check out his other work too, because he’s put together dozens of these on his socials over the years, and even extended to some pretty cool ‘fashion shoots’ as well.

So, keen to put on a mini rock concert at home with little, yellow figures donning their classic wardrobes? Maybe you can even make them miniature guitars to go with, if you’re crafty with LEGO.

Pearl Jam

The Clash

LEGO Nirvana

LEGO Metallica

Rage Against the Machine

The Beatles

LEGO Green Day

LEGO Foo Fighters

Led Zeppelin

No Doubt