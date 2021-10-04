Wolfgang Van Halen and Guns N’ Roses made for quite the powerhouse pairing this weekend when the late Eddie’s son joined the latter onstage to perform ‘Paradise City’.

Fan footage caught the moment (see below) which took place on Saturday, October 2nd, at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. It was one of the dates on Guns N’ Roses’ current U.S. tour which started back in July.

Wolfgang’s own band Mammoth WVH have been providing support on the tour but he popped up in the main slot to belt out ‘Paradise City’ at the end of the hard rock icon’s 28-strong set.

“Wolfgang Van Halen – do you know how cool it is to say that?” Axl Rose asked the audience as the star guest came out. “That’s fucking cool, you’ll understand. We’re talking legacy.”

The Guns N Roses’ and Mammoth WVH tour came to an end one day after that Saturday night collaboration, with the final date taking place yesterday, October 3rd, at the same venue.

It seems like it all turned out well in the end but Wolfgang had discussed his nervousness about the tour with Ultimate Classic Rock before it kicked off. “I’m really nervous, as always,” he revealed. “I’m a very anxious person.

But in a funny way, it’s very similar to how I started out in Van Halen, where the first show I played was at an arena in Charlotte, N.C. This time, it’s at a stadium in Hershey, Penn. So it’s following in a really funny way – but definitely still terrifying. It’s an honor to be there…and I’m going to do my best.”

He also later revealed that Rose put him at ease by commending his band Mammoth WVH. “He told me that he really liked ‘Don’t Back Down’, and that he really liked the video,” Wolfgang said. “I couldn’t believe it. He was a really sweet guy.

The other day, Duff (McKagan) came to our dressing room and he’s a sweetheart as well. He was telling us how Axl said that ‘Don’t Back Down’ is just straight fuckin’ rock and roll and I thought that was the biggest compliment I could have heard. It still feels like a dream.”

Check out ‘Paradise City’ by Guns N’ Roses ft. Wolfgang Van Halen: