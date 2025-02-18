Get ready, Australia: two of the hardest-hitting acts in modern metal are joining forces for a massive co-headlining tour this May. Legacy deathcore outfit Chelsea Grin and metalcore trailblazers Currents are set to tear across the country together, performing together in cities from Brisbane to Perth.

The tour kicks off on May 1st at Brisbane’s iconic The Tivoli, followed by a whirlwind run through Newcastle, Sydney, Canberra, Hobart, Geelong, Melbourne, Adelaide, and finally, Perth. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 21st, via Destroy All Lines.

Chelsea Grin and Currents aren’t coming alone either: dynamic newcomers Bloom and HEAVENSGATE will provide the perfect backup at all shows.

Chelsea Grin, the Salt Lake City deathcore legends, are no strangers to Australian stages. After impressing crowds on the 2023 ‘Decade of Hate Tour’ with Thy Art Is Murder, Whitechapel, and more, they’re coming back already.

Since their formation in 2007, Chelsea Grin have been a major force in the metal scene, crafting ferocious records that have helped define deathcore. Their relentless touring and ability to stay relevant in a rapidly changing scene is a testament to their staying power.

Currents, meanwhile, are returning to Australia after leaving a major impression during their 2023 stint on Polaris’ Fatalism tour. The Connecticut outfit’s emotive brand of post-metalcore has been captivating listeners for years, with their searing lyrics and gritty sound. Having toured with legends like Ice Nine Kills, As I Lay Dying, and We Came As Romans, Currents have built a reputation for putting on an unforgettable live show, and this Australian run should be no different.

Chelsea Grin & Currents 2025 Australian Tour

With special guests Bloom & HEAVENSGATE

Ticket information available via destroyalllines.com

Thursday 1 May: The Tivoli, Brisbane Lic AA

Friday 2 May: King St Bandroom, Newcastle 18+

Saturday 3 May: Liberty Hall, Sydney Lic AA

Sunday 4 May: UC Hub, Canberra 18+

Tuesday 6 May: Altar, Hobart 18+

Thursday 8 May: Wool Exchange, Geelong 18+

Friday 9 May: 170 Russell, Melbourne 18+

Saturday 10 May: The Gov, Adelaide Lic AA

Sunday 11 May: Magnet House, Perth 18+