Cannibal Corpse frontman, George ‘Corpsegrinder’ Fisher recently sat down for an interview with Louder Sound. While they chatted about the upcoming album, Violence Unimagined, he also took a little trip down memory lane and told a funny story involving Cher.

The one story in particular, which supposedly occurred around 15 or 20 years ago at the ‘Believe’ singer’s LA home, at her son’s birthday party.

Fisher began, “Cher’s son Elijah, who is in the band Deadsy, is a big Cannibal Corpse fan and maybe 15 or 20 years ago he wanted us to come out to LA and play his birthday party at the Viper Room. His birthday is two days after mine, so my wife and I went out a few days early, ‘Let’s just fly out there, hang around for a few days, then we’ll play the show.’”

“The day before the show, Elijah invited us up to Cher’s house, ” he continued. “When we got there, she wasn’t there – she was out shopping. I was like, ‘Yeah, of course Cher’s out shopping.’ But I didn’t know that she came back. I was talking to Elijah, and my wife starts hitting me on the arm. I go, ‘What?’ And she just whispers, ‘Cher!’ I’m like, ‘Okay, that’s cool, but it’s not like meeting King Diamond or Chuck Billy’, ’cause I’m in awe of those guys.”

While this story might be good (obviously), it’s actually about to get really good.

Fisher went on, “She was super nice. We’re there and Cher is making food for us, and stuff. She came to the show as well. I apologised to her for having to listen to Cannibal Corpse, but she was, like, ‘No, I liked it.’ I’m, like, ‘Come on Cher, do the metal sign.’”

“And she goes, ‘Honey, I was metal before you were born.’ I’m, like, ‘Damn – I just got owned by Cher!’”