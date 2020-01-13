The stats are officially in as to how much Cher earnt from touring revenue in the year of 2019, and boy are they impressive numbers.

Cher. You know the name, you know the face, you’ve heard the songs and you’ve seen the iconic looks. In 2019, the iconic superstar embarked on her massive Here We Go Again Tour. The final dates of this effort earned her $14.1 million and sold 109,521 tickets according to figures reported to Billboard Boxscore. They wrote:

Dotting the Boxscore chart with 9 million-plus engagements, Cher ranks highest at No. 3 with a two-night stint at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3-4. She earned $3.8 million and sold out at 27,495 tickets over both nights at the Manhattan arena, while breaking the $1.5 million mark with single-night stops throughout Texas at Houston’s Toyota Arena, San Antonio’s AT&T Center and the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Cher’s final dates of 2019 raised the icon’s calendar-year gross to $108.2 million, making it the biggest year of her touring career in Boxscore history. Her previous bests were in 2002 and 2003, the first years of the Living Proof Tour, when she grossed $75.4 million and $68.5 million, respectively. The towering nine-figure 2019 total comprises $98.6 million from the Here We Go Again Tour plus $9.6 million from the ongoing Classic Cher residency at MGM’s Park Theater in Las Vegas.

The Here We Go Again tour began with a string of shows in our very own home ground of Australia, before heading over to New Zealand on September 21st, 2018. The tour was inspired by ABBA, and Cher’s very own ABBA cover album. The tour amassed $112.5 million to date, with a predicted average earning of $1.4 million every single night. This is one of the highest-grossing concerts of Cher’s entire career, and the tour continues on today with schedules dates in March, April and May.

