Cherry Bar’s owner has taken to social media to criticise weekend protests in Melbourne’s CBD.

In a now-deleted post, James Young claimed that the protests are shutting out punters and putting the city’s live music scene in jeopardy.

In the Facebook post shared on the weekend, Young claimed the protests are not only blocking access to his iconic live music venue but also dealing a heavy blow to the city’s struggling hospitality and music scene.

He wrote that Cherry Bar has now gone “well over two long years” without hosting its signature Cherry Blues Sunday afternoons – weekly showcases of the city’s best local blues acts.

“Another weekend. Another protest in the city, that means people cannot access Cherry Bar in the City of Melbourne,” Young wrote. “The protests vary but the pain is consistent… Enough is enough.”

He criticised both the council and state government for, in his words, “favour[ing] the ‘rights’ of illegal protesters… over the rights of long term small business operators to open their doors and trade”, adding that venues are desperately trying to reignite the Melbourne hospitality industry and “pay our bloody rent!”

“Surely after two long years, we can find a better way?”

Tone Deaf has contacted Young for comment.