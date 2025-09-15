Chet Faker has announced a one-night-only performance in Sydney to celebrate the tenth anniversary of his debut album, set for later this year.

Celebrating his iconic debut album Built on Glass, Chet Faker will take to the Sydney Opera House steps on Tuesday, December 2nd, performing what has become a soundtrack for a generation. It is an encore to his highly-praised anniversary performance in Melbourne last year.

Alongside fan favourites and deep cuts from his career, he will perform the album in full, including the wildly popular “Talk is Cheap”, which topped the triple j Hottest 100 countdown in 2014, and “Gold”.

Since 2011, when he went properly viral before the word even existed, Chet Faker has carved out his own extraordinary path to success. With his first EP, Thinking in Textures, he won Breakthrough Artist of the Year and Best Independent Single/EP at the AIR Awards, building his reputation as an artist on a meteoric rise.

The following years saw his cover of Blackstreet’s “No Diggity” featured in a Super Bowl commercial, before the debut album in 2014, which earned him five ARIA Awards.

In the years since, he’s continued to build a critically acclaimed discography, including collaborations with artists like Flume and Marcus Marr, several albums under his birth name, Nick Murphy, and the much lauded 2021 full-length, Hotel Surrender, which included the hits “Low” and “Feel Good”.

Earlier this year, Chet Faker returned with his first new single since 2023, “Far Side of the Moon” — shimmering proof that his journey is far from over.

The new track is a heartbreak song about giving too much of yourself to someone you love.

“It’s about stretching yourself too thin for someone you love to the point where it’s not healthy for the relationship at all,” he explained.

And this week, he released “Inefficient Love”, a raw, intimate follow-up to “Far Side of the Moon”.

Where that last single dealt with the exhaustion of giving too much of yourself away, “Inefficient Love” shifts the focus to something quieter and more enduring: unconditional love, even when it feels uneven. Over a delicate guitar strum and hushed, layered vocals, he lets his guard down in one of his most intimate performances in years.

“‘Inefficient Love’ was one of those songs that beamed in from somewhere,” he said. “I was sitting on my couch at home watching a show and start playing the guitar and just played the whole song in about five minutes. It feels old and I love it.”

Faker will be joined in Sydney by special guest Mallrat, who has been breaking barriers since her influential debut, accumulating over half a billion streams across her discography.

Best known for her hits “Groceries” and “Charlie”, the project of Grace Shaw has shared stages with Maggie Rogers, Post Malone, King Princess, and Conan Gray, among many other local and international names.

Tickets to Chet Faker’s On The Steps at Sydney Opera House are available from 12pm, Friday, September 19th. Signup for presale here.

CHET FAKER WITH SPECIAL GUEST MALLRAT 2025

Tuesday, December 2th

On The Steps, Sydney Opera House, Sydney NSW