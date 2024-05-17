Childish Gambino has added new shows to his Australian tour to meet demand.

The hip hop star announced the Australian and New Zealand legs of his world tour at the beginning of this week, confirming shows in Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth in January and February of next year.

Childish Gambino – aka Donald Glover – will now perform twice at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena and Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, May 20th at staggered times, while there will also be several pre-sales, also at staggered times (see full details below). This will be Childish Gambino’s first visit Down Under since 2019, and he will be accompanied by special guest Amaarae.

Childish Gambino also released a surprise new album this week, titled Atavista.

The album features reimagined versions of tracks from Childish Gambino’s previous album, 3.15.20, which reached number 11 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

In addition to his album dropping this week, Childish Gambino also released an official music video for his song “Little Foot Big Foot”, which was directed by Hiro Murai (watch below).

Childish Gambino 2025 Australia & New Zealand Tour

With special guest Amaarae

Presented by Frontier Touring & AEG Presents

American Express pre-sale begins Thursday, May 16th (Sydney & Brisbane 9am local time; Perth 10am local time; Melbourne 12pm local time; Auckland 12pm local time)

Artist pre-sale begins Thursday, May 16th (Sydney & Brisbane 11am local time; Perth 1pm local time; Melbourne 3pm local time; Auckland 2pm local time)

Frontier Member pre-sale begins Friday, May 17th (Sydney & Brisbane 9am local time; Perth 10am local time; Melbourne 12pm local time; Auckland 12pm local time)

General sale begins Monday, May 20th (Sydney & Brisbane 11am local time; Perth 11am local time; Melbourne 1pm local time; Auckland 2pm local time)

Tickets available via ticketmaster.co.nz or ticketek.com.au

All shows licensed all ages

Tuesday, January 28th

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

Saturday, February 1st

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday, February 4th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, February 5th (NEW SHOW)

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW



Friday, February 7th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, February 8th (NEW SHOW)

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, February 11th

RAC Arena, Perth, WA





