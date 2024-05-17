Childish Gambino has added new shows to his Australian tour to meet demand.
The hip hop star announced the Australian and New Zealand legs of his world tour at the beginning of this week, confirming shows in Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth in January and February of next year.
Childish Gambino – aka Donald Glover – will now perform twice at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena and Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, May 20th at staggered times, while there will also be several pre-sales, also at staggered times (see full details below). This will be Childish Gambino’s first visit Down Under since 2019, and he will be accompanied by special guest Amaarae.
Childish Gambino also released a surprise new album this week, titled Atavista.
The album features reimagined versions of tracks from Childish Gambino’s previous album, 3.15.20, which reached number 11 on the ARIA Albums Chart.
In addition to his album dropping this week, Childish Gambino also released an official music video for his song “Little Foot Big Foot”, which was directed by Hiro Murai (watch below).
Love Live Music?
Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more
Childish Gambino 2025 Australia & New Zealand Tour
With special guest Amaarae
Presented by Frontier Touring & AEG Presents
American Express pre-sale begins Thursday, May 16th (Sydney & Brisbane 9am local time; Perth 10am local time; Melbourne 12pm local time; Auckland 12pm local time)
Artist pre-sale begins Thursday, May 16th (Sydney & Brisbane 11am local time; Perth 1pm local time; Melbourne 3pm local time; Auckland 2pm local time)
Frontier Member pre-sale begins Friday, May 17th (Sydney & Brisbane 9am local time; Perth 10am local time; Melbourne 12pm local time; Auckland 12pm local time)
General sale begins Monday, May 20th (Sydney & Brisbane 11am local time; Perth 11am local time; Melbourne 1pm local time; Auckland 2pm local time)
Tickets available via ticketmaster.co.nz or ticketek.com.au
All shows licensed all ages
Tuesday, January 28th
Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ
Saturday, February 1st
Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD
Tuesday, February 4th
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW
Wednesday, February 5th (NEW SHOW)
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW
Friday, February 7th
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC
Saturday, February 8th (NEW SHOW)
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC
Tuesday, February 11th
RAC Arena, Perth, WA