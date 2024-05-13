What a day to be a Childish Gambino fan.

The hip hop star has announced the Australia and New Zealand legs of his world tour, on the same day as the surprise release of his new album Atavista.

Donald Glover will bring his musical project to Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth in January and February of next year, accompanied by special guest Amaarae.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, May 20th at staggered times, while there will also be several pre-sales, also at staggered times (see full details below). This will be Childish Gambino’s first visit Down Under since 2019.

The tour announcements comes after the unexpected release of Atavista, which features reimagined versions of tracks from Childish Gambino’s previous album, 3.15.20, which reached #11 on the ARIA Albums Chart. Glover’s second studio album as Childish Gambino, Because the Internet, became certified Gold in Australia.

In addition to his album drop, Childish Gambino also dropped an official music video for “Little Foot Big Foot”, directed by Hiro Murai, which you can watch below.

Childish Gambino 2025 Australia & New Zealand Tour

With special guest Amaarae

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Presented by Frontier Touring & AEG Presents

American Express pre-sale begins Thursday, May 16th (Sydney & Brisbane 9am local time; Perth 10am local time; Melbourne 12pm local time; Auckland 12pm local time)

Artist pre-sale begins Thursday, May 16th (Sydney & Brisbane 11am local time; Perth 1pm local time; Melbourne 3pm local time; Auckland 2pm local time)

Frontier Member pre-sale begins Friday, May 17th (Sydney & Brisbane 9am local time; Perth 10am local time; Melbourne 12pm local time; Auckland 12pm local time)

General sale begins Monday, May 20th (Sydney & Brisbane 11am local time; Perth 11am local time; Melbourne 1pm local time; Auckland 2pm local time)

Tickets available via ticketmaster.co.nz or ticketek.com.au

All shows licensed all ages

Tuesday, January 28th

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

Saturday, February 1st

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday, February 4th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Friday, February 7th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, February 11th

RAC Arena, Perth, WA