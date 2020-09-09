The people can’t get enough of the king of Hurstville. Due to overwhelming demand hip-hop trailblazer ChillinIT has added extra dates to the biggest tour of his career.

There will now be additional second shows to the Women, Weed & Wordplay artist’s dates in Melbourne and Sydney. The shows are set to celebrate the cult rappers second record, The Octagon (420 Deluxe.)

The Octagon Tour will now kick-off at Enmore Theatre in Sydney on Friday, April 9th and Saturday, April 10th before heading to Metro City, Perth on Friday, April 16th, The Forum in Melbourne on Friday, April 23rd and Friday, May 1st, Thebarton Theatre in Adelaide on Friday, May 7th and Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane on Friday, May 28th.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale tomorrow at 11 am. Find all the information below.

ChillinIT’s debut album, Women, Weed & Wordplay released in late 2018 resonated with Aussie hip hop heads on a national scale. The record was a mainstay on the ARIA charts for the entirety of 2019, earning well over 60 million streams and producing three Gold accredited singles.

2020 saw the underground hero drop his second album The Octagon on January 31st. The record copped a #2 spot on the ARIA Album Charts, #1 on ARIA Urban Album Charts and #1 on ARIA Digital Album Charts, with lead single ‘Ready For The Pain’ becoming the #1 trending video on YouTube in Australia upon its release.

Check out ‘Overdrive 2’ by ChillinIT:

ChillinIT

2021 Australian Tour

TICKETS FOR THE NEW SHOWS GO ON SALE 11AM SEPTEMBER 10

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.com.au

Friday, April 9th 2021

Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Saturday, April 10th 2021

Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Friday, April 16th 2021

Metro City, Perth

Friday, April 23rd 2020

The Forum, Melbourne

Friday, May 1st 2020

The Forum, Melbourne

Friday, May 7th 2020

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide

Friday, May 28th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane