ChillinIT, one of our most exciting hip-hop talents, has announced rescheduled dates for The Octagon Tour, now kicking off in April 2021.

Beginning at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on April 10th, his biggest tour so far will also take in dates in Perth, Melbourne, and Adelaide. The tour will finally end in Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on May 28th.

All existing tickets remain valid for the rescheduled shows. Those unable to now attend, however, can obtain a refund from point of purchase. Refund requests are to be submitted prior to 5pm on Monday, 28th September 2020.

ChillinIT just released his latest single and video ‘On Hold’, the first taste of an upcoming mixtape. The unsparing song details the rapper’s dealings with the soaring highs as well as the crushing lows, seeing both fame and addiction.

ChillinIT has enjoyed a swift rise from his birth in Sydney’s underground hip-hop scene. His debut album, Women, Weed & Wordplay was released in 2018 and racked up over 60 million streams. His 2020 LP, The Octagon, went even bigger, reaching number two in the ARIA Album Charts. Its lead single ‘Ready for the Pain’ also became the number one trending video on YouTube in Australia upon its release.

Never one to shun the limelight, ChillinIT’s balance of intricate wordplay and keen introspection is not one to be missed. Check out the full list of tour dates and their rescheduled times below.

THE OCTAGON TOUR

ENMORE THEATRE, SYDNEY

Saturday, April 10th 2021

(Previously September 11th 2020)

METRO CITY, PERTH

Friday, April 16th 2021

(Previously September 19th 2020)

THE FORUM, MELBOURNE

Friday, April 23rd 2021

(Previously September 18th 2020)

THEBARTON THEATRE, ADELAIDE

Friday, May 7th 2021

(Previously September 26th 2020)

FORTITUDE MUSIC HALL, BRISBANE

Friday, May 28th 2021

(Previously October 10th 2020)

Tickets for all shows will go on sale soon, at 12pm (local time) on Monday, August 31st. For further tour and ticket information, visit Live Nation here.

Check out ‘On Hold’ by ChillinIT: