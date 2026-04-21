Australian rapper Chillinit has announced what he’s calling his final-ever national tour, telling fans this isn’t some stunt or short-lived hiatus.

Dubbed ‘The Last Leg’, the run of shows will mark his last headline dates across the country’s major cities.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Chillinit didn’t leave much room for doubt.

“This is not a hoax — my final ever headline tour, ALL AGES, and a massive set list with a crazy production,” he posted. “We finally got all ages over the line, and I want to do this one last time with all of you… So, bring the whole fam for the last leg and come enjoy all the bangers live one last time, from the classics to the unreleased hits loading !!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ChillinIT (@chillinit.420) Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

The tour kicks off this winter, opening at The Tivoli in Brisbane on Saturday, July 25th, before heading to Hindley Street Music Hall (Adelaide), Magnet House (Perth), Northcote Theatre (Melbourne), and wrapping up with a hometown finale at Liberty Hall in Sydney on Friday, August 21st.

Fans on his mailing list and Green Room members will get first dibs on tickets from Monday, April 27th, with general sale opening Wednesday, April 29th.

On the same announcement post, the Sydney artist hinted at what’s driving the decision to step away from touring. “This one will be beautiful, I can’t wait to wrap this up & focus on family and fatherhood, but I had to do this one final time.. My last tour to share the music & memories.”

The tour news arrives just ahead of new music, with his upcoming single, “Problems”, set to drop next week.

It also follows a turbulent start to the year for the rapper. Back in January, Chillinit issued a public apology after an incident in Evans Head, NSW, led to his arrest and the cancellation of a scheduled show.

“The grown man iv (sic) become though knows my mistake was drinking, after doing so well fighting that demon some tough times led me back to the bottle and led me to I was last night,” he wrote.

“I don’t remember about 6 hours,” he added. “HOWEVER, the police followed me to the venue to stop the show from going on, i hadn’t committed a crime at the venue they just wanted to throw me out for being pissed (due to my hotel also throwing me out) I begged them that I’m under contract and need to do the show you are only hurting the fans not me.

“But they didn’t care or listen,” he continued. “Unless there’s a charge tour laying on me, you can’t just come kick me out of my own show. Which then led to ‘resisting arrest’.”