Australian rapper Chillinit was escorted off a local premises and arrested only an hour before he was to perform at the venue.

The Sydney artist was slated to perform at Club Evans in Evans Head on Friday night as part of his ‘All Aussie Adventures’ tour, and scheduled to take to the stage at 8.30pm.

In a statement given to Rolling Stone AU/NZ, NSW police said they were called to venue just before 7.30pm “due to the behaviour of patrons”.

“Officers attached to Richmond Police District arrived and trespassed a 31-year-old man due to his behaviour,” the statement reads. “When the 31-year-old allegedly failed to leave the premises, officers arrested him before taking the man to Ballina Police Station. He was charged with excluded person fail to leave premises when required and hinder or resist police officer in the execution of duty. The man was granted conditional bail to appear before Ballina Local Court on Thursday 12 February 2026.”

Videos have circulated on social media allegedly showing Chillinit being escorted off the premises by police.

In a statement posted to Instagram stories, the rapper offered an apology to fans, writing, “The grown man iv become though knows my mistake was drinking, after doing so well fighting that demo some tough times led me back to the bottle and led to me I was last night”.

In a later story shared on Saturday, he said: “I’ve got my own reserves on the way… the police handled it. And I’m also aware that, mate, I’m not a good drinker, which is why I quit for so long and unfortunately I made a fuck up last night.”

In a separate statement, Club Evans said they were “extremely disappointed” that the show did not go ahead.

“Please know this situation was entirely outside of the Club’s control, and we truly share in the disappointment felt by everyone who was looking forward to the show,” it read

“All ticket refunds will be processed through Chillinit’s booking platform, Oztix.”

Chillinit’s next show is scheduled for Friday, January 9, in Ulladulla.