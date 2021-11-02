Chloe Trujillo, the wife of Metallica bass player Robert Trujillo, has joined forces with Mark Dalbeth of Aussie rock band Bellusira for a track titled ‘Mana’.

The single, which is set to drop November 15, came after the pair met in early 2021 when they were both asked to be a part of the Global Green Charity Event held at the Troubadour in LA.

Following the encounter, the music gods aligned, and Trujillo and Dalbeth decided to collaborate for the track ‘Lightning Strikes Twice’.

Now, following the positive reception from their first single, the pair have again joined together under the banner Chloe Trujillo & Rav Medic to bring you their latest collaborative effort.

Previously speaking to Heavy about ‘Lightning Strikes Twice’, Trujillo said of the pair’s first track, “It’s heavy.”

“It’s kind of a heavy song, I would say, which is great. That’s what I told Mark. I guess all I listen to mostly is metal and there’s always those influences in my writing, but somehow I mix a lot of different things in my own songs, but this is more a heavy song.

“Straight-up guitar-based, drums and vocals and I think there’s a bit of keyboard in there. It’s kind of like a heavy, groovy song.”

Love Metal? Get the latest Metal news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

It seems that musical talent seems to run in the family, with Chloe and Rob’s 17-year-old son, Tye Trujillo, already making a name for himself after performing with Korn, Suicidal Tendencies, as well as fronting two projects under the banners Suspect208 and then Blu Weekend.

In an interview with The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show, Trujillo explained how the sound of Blu Weekend would differ from that of Suspect208, saying, “I guess we have more of a punk vibe.”

You can read more about this topic on the Metal Observer.

Check out Chloe Trujillo and Rav Medic below: