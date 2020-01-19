I don’t want anybody else. When I think about you, I touch myself, where the wise words pronounced from on high by the legends of Australian music, Divinyls. But let us not forget the absolutely holy rendition of the song as sung by a choir.

Eleven years ago, the Scala & Kolacny Brothers, (which unlike the name may suggest, is an all-women’s choir), gathered together to cover the legendary ‘I Touch Myself’ by the Divinyls. Truly the world was never the same from this moment forward, and it is my duty to ensure that you never forget this indeed occurred.

Scala & Kolacny Brothers is a Belgian women’s choir conducted by Stijn Kolacny, and arranged and accompanied by Steven Kolacny on the piano. They have made five studio albums starting with On The Rocks in 2002.

‘I Touch Myself’ landed on the 2004 album Dream On, and I’ve been dreaming about it ever since. There’s just something about a choir coming together to pronounce the wisdom of the Divinyls that really captures the mood of 2020.

Check out the choir version of ‘I Touch Myself’ by Scala & Kolacny Brothers below.

Truly that was the only cover of this song that matters, and will ever matter from this day forth.

Now if this choir looks at all familiar, that is because a while ago they did an absolutely incredible cover of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’.

The video has well over 2 million views on YouTube, and rightfully so. There’s just something about a choir version of your favourite song that makes it twenty times better.

Although ‘Creep’ doesn’t possess the same burning sexual prowess that ‘I Touch Myself’ does, it is probably still worth your time to check out the cover that Scala and Kolacny Brothers performed.

Check out the choir version of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ by Scala & Kolacny Brothers below.