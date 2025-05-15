Chris Brown has been arrested in England, following an incident that occurred at a London nightclub in February 2023.

As reported by Rolling Stone US, The 36-year-old singer was taken into custody on Thursday, 15th May at a hotel in Manchester shortly after 2am.

London Metropolitan police confirmed to the Sun and the Manchester Evening News that Brown was charged with suspicion of grievous bodily harm. “He has been taken into custody, where he remains. The arrest relates to an incident at a venue in Hanover Square on February, 19th 2023. The investigation is being led by detectives from the Central West Area Basic Command Unit,” the police statement read.

The arrest stems from allegations made by music producer Amadou “Abe” Diaw, who filed a £16 million lawsuit against Brown in October 2023. Diaw accused the singer of “beating him over the head” with a tequila bottle and “ruthlessly” stomping on him during an encounter at the London nightclub.

According to Diaw’s lawsuit, Brown “inflicted severe and lasting injuries” from the attack, including “lacerations on his head and torn ligaments in his leg.” The producer also claimed that he suffered “serious and permanent emotional distress and trauma” following the incident.

“He hit me over the head two or three times. My knee collapsed as well,” Diaw told The Sun, adding that he was hospitalised after the attack.

While it was previously unknown whether Brown was facing criminal charges over the alleged attack, authorities apprehended him after learning he had landed in Manchester this week. The timing of the arrest is particularly significant as Brown is scheduled to begin a 20th anniversary tour next month that includes over 10 performances across the UK.

As of now, it remains unclear whether Brown’s arrest will impact his upcoming tour dates. Representatives for the singer have not yet responded to requests for comment regarding the situation.

The arrest adds to Brown’s history of legal troubles, which have spanned across multiple countries throughout his career. The London nightclub incident and subsequent legal proceedings mark another controversial chapter for the R&B artist as he prepared to celebrate two decades in the music industry.