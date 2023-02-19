When Kelly Rowland came up to accept the award for Favourite Male R&B Artist on the behalf of Chris Brown at last year’s 2022 American Music Awards, resounding boos rang out around the audience.

That didn’t go down well with the Destiny’s Child icon, who audibly shushed audience members. “Excuse me, chill out,” she said. Rowland later doubled down on her support for Brown following the AMAs, encouraging haters to give “grace” and “forgiveness” to him, but it’s increasingly difficult to ignore Brown’s torrid past.

For the R&B singer has a long history of extreme violence and abusive language towards women. Over the past 10 years, he’s actually averaging more than one abusive incident with women per year. “Grace” and “forgiveness”?

Tone Deaf has compiled a timeline of Chris Brown’s history of violence to women so that there can be no uncertainty about his character.

Chris Brown’s History of Violence Towards Women

He violently assaulted Rhianna deliberately and purposefully. As a reminder, please see police report here (Feb, 2009)

“Robyn F. turned to face Brown and he punched her in the left eye with his right hand. He then drove away in the vehicle and continued to punch her in the face with his righthand while steering the vehicle with his left hand.

The assault caused Robyn F.’smouth to fill with blood and blood to splatter all over her clothing and the interior of the vehicle. Brown looked at Robyn F. and stated, ‘I’m going to beat the sh– out of you when we get home! You wait and see!'”