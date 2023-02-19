When Kelly Rowland came up to accept the award for Favourite Male R&B Artist on the behalf of Chris Brown at last year’s 2022 American Music Awards, resounding boos rang out around the audience.
That didn’t go down well with the Destiny’s Child icon, who audibly shushed audience members. “Excuse me, chill out,” she said. Rowland later doubled down on her support for Brown following the AMAs, encouraging haters to give “grace” and “forgiveness” to him, but it’s increasingly difficult to ignore Brown’s torrid past.
For the R&B singer has a long history of extreme violence and abusive language towards women. Over the past 10 years, he’s actually averaging more than one abusive incident with women per year. “Grace” and “forgiveness”?
Tone Deaf has compiled a timeline of Chris Brown’s history of violence to women so that there can be no uncertainty about his character.
Chris Brown’s History of Violence Towards Women
- He violently assaulted Rhianna deliberately and purposefully. As a reminder, please see police report here (Feb, 2009)
“Robyn F. turned to face Brown and he punched her in the left eye with his right hand. He then drove away in the vehicle and continued to punch her in the face with his righthand while steering the vehicle with his left hand.
The assault caused Robyn F.’smouth to fill with blood and blood to splatter all over her clothing and the interior of the vehicle. Brown looked at Robyn F. and stated, ‘I’m going to beat the sh– out of you when we get home! You wait and see!'”
- He smashed a window and stormed off set of Robin Roberts Interview when she asked him about his Battery charge (March, 2011)
- He stole a woman’s phone after she took a photo of him. (February 2012)
- He shoved a woman to the ground at a night club leaving torn ligaments in her right knee. (June 2013)
- He had a third-degree assault report filed after a woman was forcibly ejected a from his bus after she refused to give up her mobile phone (September 2015)
- Brown avoided charges after a woman accused him of punching her in the face and taking her phone in a Las Vegas night club (January 2016)
- His female tour manager claimed he threatened her with a brutal physical attack (May 2016)
- His former girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, won a five year restraining order against Brown. Tran shared threatening text and voicemail messages from the singer in court (June 2017)
- He was detained by the LAPD following a stand-off at his home. A woman had accused the singer of threatening her with a gun after showing up to his home. (August 2018)
- Chris Brown and two accomplices were taken into custody in Paris after a woman filed a report of aggravated rape. (April 2019)
- He came out and said that female-lead band CHVRCHES were the “the type of people I wish walked in front of a speeding bus” (January 2019)
- He was hit with a 20 million dollar lawsuit accusing him of drugging and raping a woman on a yacht in Florida. Page Six has reportedly obtained a copy of the lawsuit that allegedly claims the sexual assault happened while Brown and the victim were at a party in Miami in December 2020. The lawsuit allegedly names the victim as Jane Doe who is a professional musician and choreographer. (January 2022)
- After being criticised for his new collaboration with Chlöe Bailey, Brown responded with a series of angry insults. “If y’all still hate me for a mistake I made as a 17-year-old, please kiss my whole entire ass. I’m fucking 33. I’m so tired of y’all running with this narrative,” he wrote. “No more fake love from me. Stay out [of] my way or get fran over. Simple as that. None of you and I mean none of you can fuck with me.” (February 2023)
Chris Brown outburst in Instagram stories and it makes sense 👀 pic.twitter.com/VX1Rb5XtpF
— Gemmy Tamayo (@gemtamayo) February 17, 2023