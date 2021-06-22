Content Warning: This article about Chris Brown discusses domestic violence. If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

According to reports, Chris Brown is currently under investigation for hitting a woman in a Los Angeles Home last week.

Brown allegedly hit the woman during an argument, where it has been reported that he hit her hard enough that her weave fell out.

According to NBC News, a representative for the Los Angeles Police Department stated that officers had responded to the report of an argument at a residential address in the 19600 block of Citrus Ridge Drive in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles.

Right now, Brown is being investigated for battery by the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office.

TMZ have reached out to Chris Brown’s team for a comment but are yet to receive anything.

While the news of Brown being under investigation for battery is utterly atrocious, it doesn’t come as a shock that it’s the case, but rather a shock that he’s gone down that path… again.

In 2009 he was arrested for assaulting Rihanna, who was his girlfriend at the time. He then pleaded guilty to felony assault and completed probation in 2015.

In 2017, he was delivered a five-year restraining order from Karrueche Tran, who allegedly threatened her after she refused to give him back diamond rings and other gifts he had given her.

After that, Brown was also accused of raping someone at his own house party and was described as “one of the most horrific sexual assault cases”, the accuser’s lawyer said, as per Billboard.

At what point will Chris Brown clean up his act? This has been tolerated for far too long already.