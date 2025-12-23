Marvel has unveiled the first teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, confirming the highly anticipated return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, the original Captain America.

The teaser shows Steve Rogers dismounting his motorcycle before entering a modest house. The most striking moment reveals him cradling an infant, presumably his child with Peggy Carter, whom he chose to build a life with after travelling back in time at the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame. The clip concludes with the definitive statement: “Steve Rogers Will Return in Avengers: Doomsday,” followed by the film’s release date of 18th December 2026. Watch below.

This revelation comes as a surprise given Evans’ consistent denials about returning to the franchise. Earlier this year, when reports surfaced about his potential comeback, the actor told Esquire: “This always happens. I mean, it happens every couple years — ever since Endgame. I’ve just stopped responding to it. Yeah, no — happily retired.”

Avengers: Doomsday is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, who previously helmed Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. The film boasts an extensive ensemble cast including Robert Downey Jr. in a villainous turn as Doctor Doom, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, and Anthony Mackie reprising his role as the current Captain America, Sam Wilson.

The Russo Brothers reflected on Evans’ return through a heartfelt Instagram post, writing: “The character that changed our lives. The story that brought us all here together. It was always going to come back to this…”

Evans last appeared as Steve Rogers in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, where he passed the Captain America mantle to Mackie’s Sam Wilson before choosing to remain in the past with Hayley Atwell’s Peggy Carter.

The announcement arrives following Marvel’s busy 2025 release schedule, which included Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Doctor Doom notably appeared in a post-credits sequence in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, setting up his central antagonist role in the upcoming ensemble film.