Chris Isaak is returning to Australia for the first time since 2016.

The GRAMMY-nominated artist will perform in Perth, Sydney, and Melbourne in April, followed by two shows in New Zealand. Throughout the same month, Isaak will perform several A Day on the Green shows around the country (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 2nd at 11am local time. The Live Nation pre-sale begins on Thursday, February 1st at 10am local time, while the Mastercard cardholders pre-sale begins on Tuesday, january 30th at 10am local time.

Isaak can’t wait to come back Down Under. “I am sitting on my front porch in Nashville, Tennessee and smiling. I have been stuck in my house for nine days because of the snow. But I have been in a great mood as I know I’m going back to Australia! I think it’s my favourite place to tour… or just hang out. I’m so ready! Bring on the sun! Bring on the beach! I think I’m gonna wax my guitar…. I told you I was excited!” he shares.

Throughout his almost 40-year career, Isaak has enjoyed considerable success in Australia, including 12 Top 20 albums.

Chris Isaak 2024 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Mastercard cardholders pre-sale begins Tuesday, January 30th (10am local time)

Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday, February 1st (11am local time)

General sale begins Friday, February 2nd (11am local time)

Thursday, April 4th

Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth, WA

Saturday, April 6th (A Day on the Green)

Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong, VIC

Sunday, April 7th (A Day on the Green)

Peter Lehmann Wines, Barossa Valley, SA

Wednesday, April 10th

State Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, April 13th (A Day on the Green)

Bimbadgen, Hunter Valley, NSW

Sunday, April 14th (A Day on the Green)

Centennial Vineyards, Bowral, NSW

Tuesday, April 16th

Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, April 20th (A Day on the Green)

Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, QLD

Monday, April 22nd

Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington, NZ

Wednesday, April 24th

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ