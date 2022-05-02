Rumours have been circulating in recent months that Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause is dating Australian musician G Flip. Now, a photo taken that shows the two holding hands has all but confirmed the budding relationship.

A fan snapped a photo of G Flip and Stause holding hands while working around Denver last night after a Lauren Sanderson concert, and the pic made its way to Reddit. Once it was posted on the online forum, it went viral pretty quickly, with hundreds of fans commenting on the post.

The user who posted the photo of Stause and G Flip holding hands also posted some other compelling evidence that proves the two are dating. One of the gallery pictures showed a screenshot of a tweet a fan had tagged Stause in. “@chrishell7 CHRISHELL you’re too pretty to be with a mann #sellingsunset [sic]”. G Flip responded to the tweet with a simple response; “Agreed,” she commented. In another slide, it looks as though G Flip and Stause can be seen snuggling together in the audience while watching singer, Lauren Sanderson.

Rumours about the two becoming romantically involved first began to grow legs back in mid March. A quick scroll down to Stause’s comments section shows a pinned comment from a fan (who Stause nor Flipo follow) that reads, “fell in love with an emo girl”. The Selling Sunset star didn’t just pin the comment either, she replied to the fan saying, “Damn! That should have been the caption”.

A deeper dive into G Flip’s Instagram account shows plenty of thirsty comments that Stause has posted on Flipo’s IG pics. A post from March 9th has five close up photos of Flipo posing for the camera, and the caption promotes the singer’s latest interview in Unclear magazine. Stause commented on the pics, “Unclear. Fitting for how this post makes me feel😅😉❤️‍🔥😜”.

Some of the other comments include a bunch of fire-love-heart emojis that Stause commented on a photo of Flipo that celebrated Mardi Gras and has a geo-tag of “Gay Island”, and a comment in which the Selling Sunset star asks Flipo, “Should I get u a limo..?🤔😆’.

