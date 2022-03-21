Internet sleuths believe that Aussie musician G Flip is dating Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause. And, while the matchup may seem a little out of left field, there’s a fair bit of compelling evidence that points to a potential budding relationship between the two celebrities.

Rumours of the new relationship first grew legs when Stause posted a photo of her and G Flip, real name Georgia Claire Flipo, beaming in an Instagram selfie over the weekend.

A quick scroll down to the comments section shows a pinned comment from a fan (who Stause nor Flipo follow) that reads, “fell in love with an emo girl”. Stause didn’t just pin the comment either, she replied to the fan saying, “Damn! That should have been the caption”.

A deeper dive into G Flip’s Instagram account shows plenty of thirsty comments that Stause has posted on Flipo’s IG pics. A post from March 9th has five close up photos of Flipo posing for the camera, and the caption promotes the singer’s latest interview in Unclear magazine. Stause commented on the pics, “Unclear. Fitting for how this post makes me feel😅😉❤️‍🔥😜”.

Some of the other comments include a bunch of fire-love-heart emojis that Stause commented on a photo of Flipo that celebrated Mardi Gras and has a geo-tag of “Gay Island”, and a comment in which the Selling Sunset star asks Flipo, “Should I get u a limo..?🤔😆’.

A Reddit thread that’s also dedicated to investigating the possible relationship has uncovered another telling detail. “Gflip insta story is at Chrishell’s house with her dog?” the user posted yesterday.

The curiosity surrounding the new relationship between Stause and Flipo has even leaked over to Twitter, with one user tweeting “lots to do today but choosing to investigate chrishell stause’s curious friendship with someone called “gflip””.

lots to do today but choosing to investigate chrishell stause’s curious friendship with someone called “gflip” — kristin (@jkac) March 20, 2022

To add even more fuel to the fire, another Redditor shared a photo that was posted by Stause’s cast mate Emma Hernan, which shows Stause and Filipo posing for a group photo together. The user captioned the pic with the words, “Just gonna leave this here… IYKYK”.

Another user explained the caption, saying “when a woman loves a woman intimately…she’ll make sure she has a finger or two who’s nails aren’t too long… if you know what OP means. A quick double tap on the pic shows that Stause has a very short nail on her middle finger.

Flipo has “hooked up with” Australian Bachelorette Brooke Blurton, with the latter confirming the situationship herself.

“It’s the sunflowers for me… what a special lady I am to receive flowers bigger than my existence… thank you to my gorgeous valentine @gflip,” Blurton wrote on Instagram before shedding more light on the relationship in with Nat Tencic on The Hook Up podcast.

While neither Flipo or Stausse have confirmed the relationship between them, they certainly haven’t denied it either.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.