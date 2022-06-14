Christina Aguilera has revisited one of her most iconic on-stage looks and upgraded it with a green sparkly strap-on appendage for a pride show in L.A.

The raunchy costume circled back to the bottomless straps that she wore in her 2002 music video for ‘Dirrty’. The new black and green version that she wore for a LA Pride show was accompanied by a sparkly green strap-on, black latex gloves, a popped collar and a green corset that mimicked a masculine torso.

Christina Aguilera wearing a strap on for a pride performance? Yeah she’s a top five pop girl! pic.twitter.com/Smo612danx — patrick (@VapidTroll) June 12, 2022

Christina Aguilera hulked out at LA pride. She’s a one stop shop with a real big 🧪 pic.twitter.com/31Nzbz7AK5 — DAVO 🌈 (@davoolson) June 13, 2022

Aguilera was joined on stage by Paris Hilton and Mya for a rendition of the hit Moulin Rouge song ‘Lady Marmelade’. Hilton also hit the decks to DJ Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’ during Aguilera’s set before singing her own song ‘Stars Are Blind’.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“Oh my goodness. Thank you so much for having me tonight. I’m so honoured and so grateful,” Aguilera told the crowd.

“And thank you for your love and support over the last 20-plus years. You’re my family. I’m so happy to always give a voice or try to [give one to] anyone that feels like they’re suppressed or outcast,” she said.

“That’s what I’ve always tried to bring [with my music]. I’m so proud to call you my family … you are a part of me, and I’m so happy to bring this to you … We wanted to give you such a great time tonight.”

Aguilera’s popular 2002 song ‘Beautiful’ famously included cameos from a same-sex couple and trans woman in the music video.

“I was proud to put a spotlight on the LGBTQ+ community with my Beautiful music video, which features a gay couple, as well as a trans woman. I wasn’t thinking too much about it beyond wanting to show people owning who they are,” she said.

“It was somehow taboo at the time, but it represented something so true. I still hear stories about how that video has helped people, and it means everything to me.”

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.