Following a sold out tour in 2025, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram has announced he will head back to Australia and New Zealand next year.

In support of his newly released album, Hard Road, the 26-year-old US artist, hailed as the future of blues music, has locked in shows next February in Brisbane, Byron Bay, Canberra, Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney and Auckland.

Released on September 26th, Hard Road “represents Kingfish’s most ambitious and personal work to date” and is the first release on his own label, Red Zero Records.

Kingfish will be joined on the Australian and New Zealand tour by local favourite Ash Grunwald, as well as 19-Twenty in Melbourne and Sydney.

General public tickets go on sale from 11am on Thursday, October 16th. Click here for more details and check out all of the dates and venues below.

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram 2026 Australia and New Zealand Tour



Wednesday, February 25th

The Triffid, Brisbane

Thursday, February 26th

The Green Room, Byron Bay

Saturday, February 28th

Harmonie German Club, Canberra

Sunday, March 1st

The Forum, Melbourne

Wednesday, March 4th

Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide

Friday, March 6th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Sunday, March 8th

Powerstation, Auckland