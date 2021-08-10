In a statement online, Ruth Radelet, Adam Miller and Nat Walker from Chromatics have announced that the band will be parting ways.

After 20 years together, synth-rock act Chromatics have called it quits. Three members from the band’s current lineup, Ruth Radelet, Adam Miller and Nat Walker, released a collective statement on Instagram, announcing the end of the act.

“After a long period of reflection, the three of us have made the difficult decision to end Chromatics. We would like to thank all of our fans and the friends we have made along the way – we are eternally grateful for your love and support.” the band said.

“This has been a truly unforgettable chapter in our lives, and we couldn’t have done it without you. We are very excited for the future, and look forward to sharing our new projects with you soon.” they added.

The band, however, remained mum on what led to the decision to part ways. Also missing from both the press release and their statement is member Johnny Jewel, who released their music through his Italians Do It Better record label.

In a statement to Stereogum, Jewel’s representatives said: “Johnny is extremely proud of his work with the project over the years and he’ll continue making music and supporting great art and artists through his label Italians Do It Better.” They did not comment on his absence from the band’s collective statement.

While the band began through the efforts of Adam Miller in 2001, Radelet, Jewel, and Walker did not join him until 2005. The band went through multiple lineup changes in their career, before coming to rest with the Miller, Radelet, Jewel, and Walker.

Chromatics’ last album was 2019’s Closer To Grey. According to estimates, they might still have at least one more work to put out: the much-awaited Dear Tommy.

Despite being announced in 2014, Dear Tommy has yet to see the light of day due to continuous release-date postponements. Whether they will release the album has not been confirmed, although the band has dropped new music in the interim.

