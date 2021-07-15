Jeff LaBar, the longtime guitarist for the glam metal band Cinderella, has died at age 58. His son, Sebastian LaBar shared the sad news on social media.

“So I just got the call… @jefflabar , my father, my hero, my idol, passed away today. I’m currently at a loss for words. I love you pop! ❤️ if you could, please share pictures or video of all the fun times we all had with my dad. It would be greatly appreciated,” Sebastian wrote on Instagram today.

Condolences from friends and families have flooded in on the post.

“I cant believe it. I thought he would live forever. I loved your dad so much. I can’t believe he’s gone forever. Heartbroken,” commented one user.

“This is a tough one…I’m so very sorry to hear about your dad’s passing. He was and always will be a childhood & current musical hero to me. Rest easy Jeff,” said another user.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sebastian LaBar (@baz5000)

While the cause of his LaBar’s death has not been disclosed Jeff’s first wife, Gaile LaBar-Bernhardt, reportedly told TMZ that Jeff was found dead Wednesday inside his apartment in Nashville.

The gossip website has reported that LaBar’s body was found by his wife. “We’re told Jeff had gone off the grid the past few days, with friends and family unable to reach him, so his ex-wife went to go check on him … and that’s when she found him dead,” TMZ said.

Cinderella first formed in 1982 and LaBar joined the band in 1985 and played with them until their last show in March 2013. The band was best known for their hits ‘Nobody’s Fool’ and ‘Don’t Know What You Got (Till It’s Gone)’

For more on this topic follow the Metal Observer.

Watch the video clip for ‘Don’t Know What You Got (Till It’s Gone)’ by Cinderella: