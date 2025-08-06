American rock band CKY will head to Australia in January 2025, following the cancellation of their previous tour with Alien Ant Farm.

The group will perform three shows in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane.

The tour kicks off on Friday, January 23rd, 2026, at Max Watts in Melbourne, before heading to Crowbar in Sydney on Saturday, January 24th, and wrapping up at Crowbar in Brisbane on Sunday, January 25th.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 9am (local time) on Thursday, August 7th, with general on-sale following at 9am (local time) on Friday, August 8th.

Known for their raw, high-energy sound and deep ties to skate-punk culture, CKY (short for Camp Kill Yourself) made a major impact in the 2000s with songs like 99 Quite Bitter Beings, Flesh Into Gear, Escape From Hellview, and Familiar Realm. Their music has featured prominently in the Jackass TV series and numerous skate and surf compilations, helping define a generation of punk-alternative fans. Their influence continues today, with bands like Polyphia covering their work.

This marks CKY’s first trip to Australia since the fallout from the cancelled co-headline tour, and the band is promising an explosive return.

The Pop Break called them “the true grit, heart, and soul of live rock n’ roll,” adding that the band delivered “an unrelenting barrage of harmony and groove,” and that their show is “an onslaught of pure unabashed fun that needs to be experienced in a live setting.”

Louder Sound echoed the sentiment, noting that “CKY isn’t a band who have ever suffered from a riff deficit,” while Wall Of Sound remarked that the group has “managed to prove they’ve got more to offer than just a soundtrack to idiots jumping off buildings and riding kiddy bikes into frozen rivers,” declaring: “CKY are back, baby!”

CKY Australia Tour 2026

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Thursday, August 7th at 9am (local time)

General tickets go on sale Friday, August 8th at 9am (local time)

Tickets available via www.thephoenix.au

Friday, January 23th

Max Watts, Melbourne

Saturday, January 24th

Crowbar, Sydney

Sunday, January 25th

Crowbar, Brisbane