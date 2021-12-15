In a new interview, K-pop star CL says that working on her latest album, ALPHA, required her to be ‘fearless’.

CL‘s new album, ALPHA, has been a cathartic experience in more ways than one. Not only was this her first offering in a long time, it was also coming after years of professional upheaval, which saw her change managements and come into her own. It is understandable, then, how working on ALPHA must have been a nerve-racking process.

“I had to put myself in ‘Alpha Mode’ in making the album, and had to be fearless to continue to do that.” she said in a new interview with Refinery29, before admitting that while it was tough, she tries not to let the pressure get to her.

“It is tough, definitely,” she said, “but that’s when I make sure I make things happen, focus on what I can do, the creative, because that’s what’s going to talk.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the star also talked about how she kept this confidence going during her hiatus and even in the run up to the release of her album, which many hailed as a second coming for the star who has often been hailed as the bridge between the east and the west.

“The funny thing is, there was a lot of [that worry], but also as soon as ALPHA came out, nobody talked about that anymore. You create the moment. If I put out an album, that is the moment.” she said.

For now, she admitted, she wasn’t thinking about the titles that were bestowed upon her and focusing on what she wanted to be.

Love Asia Pop? Get the latest Asia Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“I always felt like I was an alien. Growing up in different cultures, I don’t fit anywhere. So I would always be for the underdogs and the misfits. I know there’s a lot of people that don’t feel represented, and I would love them to feel connected and understood.”