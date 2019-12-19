US musician Clairo has taken to social media to announce the cancellation of upcoming meet and greets on her tour, citing mental health issues as the reason.

Since the release of her debut album Immunity back in August, there’s no denying that Clairo has been something of an in-demand artist.

In fact, following the intense following she has curated over the last few years this debut record was just another chapter in an already-hectic career.

Unfortunately though, it seems as though the gruelling schedule and constant demand of touring has taken its toll on the artist’s mental health, announcing the cancellation of the meet and greets on her current tour today.

and try to finish this year on my feet. nonstop touring for about 2 years has a crazy effect on a person i guess loooool but ❤️ thanks for understanding — claire cottrill (@clairo) December 17, 2019

“I’m very sorry to announce that we’re going to cancel the rest of the m&g’s for the remainder of tour,” the 21-year-old wrote on Twitter.

“It’s really hard for me to be up front about my depression on here but it’s gotten to a point where i really need to pay closer attention to my thoughts and feelings and try to finish this year on my feet.

“Nonstop touring for about 2 years has a crazy effect on a person i guess loooool but thanks for understanding.”

Having kicked off a European tour earlier this month, Clairo is set to finish touring for the year on Sunday, before hitting the road again as the support act for Tame Impala in 2020.

While this is undoubtedly disappointing news for her European fans, the decision to not only speak up about mental health issues and to actively make efforts to improve her wellbeing is one that fans should be applauding the young musician for.

Clairo also made her Australian debut earlier this year, performing a series of stunning sets as part of the Laneway Festival lineup back in February.

