Melbourne punks CLAMM will release their third studio album Serious Acts at the end of May, and have dropped its first single to give everyone a taste of their “sonic evolution.”

The track, “And I Try”, exemplifies the band’s signature, no-nonsense lyricism, while also pushing into new territory with the inclusion of synths and horns. It sees them expanding their musical boundaries while staying true to their raw and powerful core.

“This track was a bit of an experiment for us,” the band share. “We began by layering synthesised metallic loops and organically built the song from there. It introduces a slightly new sonic direction—tense yet spacious. Lyrically, it delves into themes of identity, transformation, and introspection, questioning how we perceive and present ourselves, and the extent of control we truly have over that process.”

The single is also the opening track on the band’s forthcoming album Serious Acts, which will be released through UK label Meat Machine on Friday, May 30th.

It features 10 tracks and follows on from their well-received 2024 EP Disembodiment. The album is set to feature frontman Jack Summer’s commanding vocals and incisive lyricism, which will delve deep into the highs and lows of human existence.

Upon its release, the band are touring around Europe from late May through to the end of June. However, fans can catch a free show from them tomorrow night (February 28th) at the Fitzroy Punters Club in Melbourne as part of Mountain Goat’s Music Month takeover. They’ll be supported by fellow rockers CIVIC and you can RSVP here.

CLAMM – Serious Acts Tracklist:

1. “And I Try”

2. ⁠”No Idea”

3. ⁠”Problem Is”

4. ⁠”Bag I’m In”

5. “Blinded”

6. “More Serious Acts”

7. ⁠”Heavy Fines, Loss of License”

8. “Bear the Brunt”

9. “Time”

10. “Pigs Don’t Read”

Serious Acts is out May 30th through Meat Machine and can be pre-ordered here.