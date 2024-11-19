Clap Your Hands Say Yeah are set to embark on a monumental world tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut album.

The tour, kicking off in early 2025, will be a treat for fans across the globe, and will arrive in Australia and New Zealand in November. The band will play shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Auckland during that month (see full dates below).

Before heading Down Under, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah will perform around North America, the UK, and Europe between March and September. Tickets to all shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 22nd.

As part of their anniversary celebration, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah are also releasing a special reissue of their debut album on limited-edition vinyl LP. This release, also set for 2025, will be available through the band’s own label via Secretly Distribution, maintaining their long-standing commitment to independence in the music industry.

Adding to the excitement, the band have unveiled a newly remixed and mastered version of their fan favourite track “Heavy Metal”. This 2004 recording, recently discovered in the original project files, offers fans a glimpse into the band’s early days.

Frontman Alec Ounsworth describes the track as capturing “a special moment in time – a young group of guys all piling into one hotel room to wake up and go to a real studio (!) to try to come up with something special just for the fun of it.”

“At the time, ‘Heavy Metal’ was meant to appear alongside a small collection of songs to be used for an EP to be shopped around to labels,” Ounsworth says. “We never thought that an album was possible at the time. Later, during the mixing of the EP, a decision was made to add other songs. This final collection of songs went on to be the first album.”

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Clap Your Hands Say Yeah 2025 World Tour

Ticket information available via cyhsy.com

November 5th

Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

November 7th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

November 8th

The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

November 11th

The Tuning Fork, Auckland, NZ