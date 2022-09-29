Sydney’s favourite witchy sister duo CLEWS, has blessed us with a brand new track ‘Everything is Heavy‘. And from the very first riff, you’re already under their spell; conjured into the depths of the ocean at midnight.

Known for their waify vocals that always seem to scratch an imperceptible itch in the brain, this track casts a longer, darker shadow. Effortless, haunting harmonies call out like sirens of an unforgiving sea, towards the unwitting listener.

If you happen to get caught in the misery and melancholy, fear not. The punchy, anthem-like chorus cuts through the malaise like a lighthouse, steering you from woe and towards hope. Or at the very least, sending you into an angsty fervour that will have you chanting ‘Everything Is Heavy’ in tandem with Lily and Grace, like a hymn or talisman of certainty in the choppy waters. It’s a love song, but with weight.

For the duo who were virtually raised with a pick in their left hand and a microphone in their right, it demonstrates a departure into a more sombre, mature phase for the band. CLEWS’ greatest gift is the way they are able to capture an innate feeling through their prose. Thus, catharsis is achieved through flexing this gift, for the listener and for themselves. The berth of their resonance since their debut single in 2018, continues to expand with each of their new eras.

Love Indie? Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The track laments the beautiful burden of carrying meaningful relationships, both romantic and platonic, through your tumultuous twenties. Produced by long-time collaborator Oscar Dawson of Holy Holy and paired with the mesmerising visuals of filmmaker and friend Maya Luana -who is directly responsible for the collection of dreamy images the band has amassed- makes this song set to become an instant hit.

In one swift sonic motion, ‘Everything is Heavy‘ both derails pop-infected ideals about how ‘love songs’ should behave, whilst providing an anthem for the people who just feel everything a little too much.

Fresh from touring with Holy Holy, Hockey Dad and Boy & Bear this year, fans can catch CLEWS heading back out on the road again in support of ‘Everything Is Heavy’ from October. For full ticketing information, head to https://linktr.ee/clewsdates

Saturday 22 October 2022 – Flavour Fest – Melton, VIC

Saturday 3 December 2022 – Sunsets Festival – Manly, NSW

Sunday 1 January 2023 – Summer South Festival – Morton, NSW

Friday 20 January 2023 – The Lansdowne – Sydney, NSW

Friday 27 January 2023 – Black Bear Lodge – Brisbane, NSW

Friday 3 February 2023 – The Workers Club – Melbourne, VIC

Saturday 4 February 2023 – Crown & Anchor – Adelaide, SA