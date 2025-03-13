Cloud Control are cracking open a tinny and stepping back into the golden haze of Bliss Release, reuniting the original lineup for a 15th anniversary tour.

For the first time in nearly a decade, Alister Wright, Heidi Lenffer, Ulrich Lenffer, and Jeremy Kelshaw will be back on stage together, playing their breakthrough debut album in full across Australian cities this May and June. It’s a rare moment of indie nostalgia, bringing the band back to where it all began.

Cloud Control shared, “Making music with mates and family has always been the heart of what we’re about, and having the chance to perform these songs again with our brother Jez back on board is so special, and something we hadn’t counted on being possible. Bliss Release is the album that cracked the world open for our band.”

“We love what we created with this record. It’s a time capsule and a friend. If it also means something to you, we want to share the love collectively with everyone who wants to lean in with us.”

For Kelshaw, “Making music with friends remains a mysterious and intoxicating pleasure. May we all find our reasons to be human, and remember, love is the best.”

Released in 2010, Bliss Release was the soundtrack to an era when triple j Unearthed darlings could still take over the world.

Cloud Control’s swirling mix of psych, folk, and indie-rock turned them into festival staples, with tracks like “Gold Canary” and “There’s Nothing in the Water We Can’t Fight” still lodged deep in the national subconscious. The album bagged the Australian Music Prize, scored ARIA nods, and sent the band on a global trajectory, landing support slots with Vampire Weekend, Weezer, and Foo Fighters.

With the tour comes a special Bliss Release vinyl reissue, with Mushroom Music pressing a black biovinyl edition and a multi-coloured recycled variant. True to form, the band has also partnered with FEAT.’s Solar Slice initiative, meaning $1 from every ticket sold will help fund an Indigenous-led biodiversity regeneration project on Lungtalanana (Clarke Island) in Tasmania.

Tickets go on sale at 10am AEDT on Wednesday, March 19th, with a pre-sale available from March 12th.

Cloud Control Bliss Release 15th Anniversary Tour

May 30 – Princess Theatre, Brisbane

May 31 – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

June 7 – Freo.Social, Fremantle

June 20 – Enmore Theatre, Sydney