Jordan Davis, Old Dominion and Riley Green will headline CMC Rocks QLD when the festival returns to Willowbank for its 19th year in March 2026.

Australia’s premier country music festival has assembled another star-studded lineup featuring international acts alongside homegrown favourites.

The lineup extends beyond the headliners with the likes of Carly Pearce, Tucker Wetmore, Dasha, Gavin Adcock, Tyler Braden and Hudson Westbrook. Australian favourites James Johnston and Casey Barnes anchor the local contingent, whilst emerging artists Wade Forster, Sara Berki, The Wet Whistles, and Tyla Rodrigues prepare to make their mark alongside international newcomers Bayker Blankenship, Vincent Mason, and Willow Avalon.

Michael Chugg from Chugg Entertainment emphasised the festival’s dedicated fanbase: “Year after year, the loyalty of this crowd blows me away. Nearly half of them are flying in from interstate and so many have been making the trip for over a decade.”

Beyond the main stage performances, CMC Rocks QLD 2026 promises the return of fan favourites including the intimate Songwriters Show, The Amazon Music After Party exclusively for campers, and Nifty’s Sports Bar. Big Time Charlie’s will host the energetic Big Time Bootscooter line dancing competition, whilst dining and shopping options cater to all festival-goers.

Tickets for CMC Rocks QLD 2026 go on sale Thursday, September 4th at 10am AEST via axs.com.au.

CMC Rocks QLD 2026

Friday, March 20th-Sunday, March 22nd 2026

Willowbank, QLD

Ticket information available via axs.com.au

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Lineup

HEADLINERS: JORDAN DAVIS, OLD DOMINION & RILEY GREEN

JOINED BY: ​CARLY PEARCE – TUCKER WETMORE – DASHA

​GAVIN ADCOCK – TYLER BRADEN – HUDSON WESTBROOK

​JOSH ROSS – JAMES JOHNSTON – WAYLON WYATT

​ BAYKER BLANKENSHIP – BRAXTON KEITH – VINCENT MASON

​ WILLOW AVALON – CASEY BARNES – ALEXANDRA KAY

​ THE CASTELLOWS – JAKE WORTHINGTON – ELIZABETH NICHOLS

​ZACH JOHN KING – WADE FORSTER – SARA BERKI

​THE WET WHISTLES – HAYLEY JENSEN – ROBBIE MORTIMER

​BELLA MACKENZIE – TYLA RODRIGUES – MACKENZIE MAY

​MACK GEIGER – BRIANA DINSDALE – JADE GIBSON

​DEE JAYE BUX – RATTLESNAKE JOHNNY – COUNTRY NIGHT

WITH STAGE HOSTS: STORME WARREN – MIKE CARR – D.J. GRIZZLY ADAMS ​