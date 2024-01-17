Two major Australian artists have been confirmed for Coachella 2024.

The iconic California festival announced its 2024 lineup this morning, led by headliners Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, and Doja Cat. After teasing a reunion just before the lineup dropped, No Doubt were also confirmed as one of Coachella 2024’s major artists.

Representing Australia will be electrifying producer Dom Dolla, whose high energy sets should go down a storm at the festival, and electronic duo Flight Facilities, no stranger to a big festival slot or two. Dom Dolla will perform on Saturday, April 13th and Saturday, April 20th alongside the likes of Grimes, Destroy Lonely, and Jon Batiste, while Flight Facilities are scheduled on Sunday, April 14th and Sunday , April 21st alongside the likes of Khruangbin, DJ Seinfeld, and Lil Yachty.

You can check out the full lineup below, which should have something to suit every musical taste, including Blur, Ice Spice, Lil Uzi Vert, Deftones, Bebe Rexha, Bleachers, Grimes, Jhené Aiko, Reneé Rapp, and many more eclectic acts.

D.A.N.C.E Register now for access to passes at https://t.co/qujCsdlTip. Presale begins Friday, 1/19 at 11am PT. pic.twitter.com/DlApQGXnBb Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN — Coachella (@coachella) January 17, 2024

Coachella 2024 will be held in California on the weekend of April 12th-14th and April 19th-21st.

All three main headliners have performed at Coachella before. Lana Del Rey last appeared at the festival a decade ago, and was rumoured to play again in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the festival.

Tyler, the Creator memorably joined Kali Uchis at Coachella last year, following several appearances at the festival both as a solo artist and as part of Odd Future, while Doja Cat last performed at Coachella 2022 in the festival’s first year back post-COVID.

No Doubt will be another highlight of Coachella 2024, with Gwen Stefani and co. taking to Instagram for a teasing video call regarding playing Coachella in the lead up to the festival’s lineup announcement.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.