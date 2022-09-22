Doja Cat just loves to keep her fans on their toes. Just one week after saying that her new album would have a “90s German rave” vibe, she’s backtracked on that statement.

In a recent interview with CR Fashion Book, the rapper and singer revealed a surprising sonic style for her new album. “I’m very into this ’90s German rave kind of vibe right now and it’s really fun,” she said.

“I know that’s kind of the trend at the moment but I loved that stuff as a kid and now that I can express it, I’m sort of embracing that. That’s kind of a hint to the album. Rave culture, not house.”

However, she was having everyone on with that claim. “I’m not doing a german rave culture album you guys I was pranking the outlet that interviewed me about it,” she wrote on Twitter. Good one, Doja Cat.

She followed that up by tweeting that she was “doing an R&B album.” “Straight R&B no rap at all,” she added. As this is Doja, though, she immediately contradicted herself again.

“Yall I was lying,” she tweeted. “I’m doing an experimental jazz album. I thought it would be funny to steer you into believing i was doing r&b cuz i knew it would work but I’m doing experimental jazz now, honest truth.”

Doja’s last album, Planet Her, was released last year. Her third studio album reached number on both the U.S. Billboard 200 and the ARIA Albums Chart, becoming certified platinum in Australia. Planet Her featured experimental touches, traversing genres like afrobeat, hip hop, and hyperpop, but there were no hints of German rave on the record.

