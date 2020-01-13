Code Orange took the world by storm with their incredible 3rd release Forever in 2017, combining death metal and hardcore into a lethal mix that earned them a Grammy nomination, a live slot at WWE and slots at the biggest festivals in the world.

The heavy world has waited (im)patiently for the follow up to that LP for nearly 3 -years, and the hype only grew when the band canceled some tour dates with Slipknot last year citing the need to work on their forthcoming LP.

Now, the wait for new material is finally over with the band yesterday releasing new single Underneath, the title track from their forthcoming 4th LP, set to drop March 13th via Roadrunner.

“UNDERNEATH is about facing the duality in ourselves as individuals and as a society in an overcrowded, overexposed, all-consuming digital nirvana,” said the band in a statement about the forthcoming LP.

Everyone has a voice and no one’s seems to matter… plummet down the rabbit hole of your deepest fears, anxieties, and regrets to confront the monster that has been building underneath.”

True to form, the band’s new single is both uncompromising and divisive, relying heavily on industrial samples and featuring one hell of a hook by guitarist Rebe Myers. Check it out below.

Aside from the new record, the band has announced a limited run of colored vinyls. Check it out, along with the creepy artwork below.