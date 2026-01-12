Aussie rock icons Cog are keeping their fans happy across the country and extending their national tour into the new year.

In September 2025, Sydney-native rock trio Cog released their first new music since 2019 — and a series of dates for headline shows across the country. Now, the new year still shaking off the dust of the holiday season, they’ve announced the fun won’t stop until April.

Last month, new shows were announced for fans in WA, but today eight extra shows were confirmed for Gosford, Sydney’s Northern Beaches, Canberra, Wollongong, Penrith, Hobart, Chelsea Heights and Barwon Heads. Tickets for the new gigs will go on sale this Friday, January 16.

“The feedback and response we’ve had so far to Walk The Line and the upcoming shows has been fantastic,” shares vocalist Flynn Gower. “It makes us feel so good to know that people are enjoying what we’ve put so much time and love into.”

The tour, which began in November 2025, celebrates the release of a new single, “Walk The Line”, due out on September 26th, which dazzles with buoyant soundscapes, oscillating guitars, driving drumwork, and fluid basslines alongside the ever-commanding vocal stylings of Flynn Gower.

Emerging in the late 90s, Cog’s enduring legacy on the heavy music landscape has traversed decades, global touring, and a jubilant reunion back in 2016. Via their early EPs, 2000’s Pseudo, and part one and part two of 2002’s Just Visiting, the behemoth reputation of the trio would firmly cement in 2005 in the form of their debut full-length The New Normal.

From here, Cog took the world by storm, relentlessly touring Australia, embarking on overseas runs, igniting stages at Big Day Out, Falls Festival and Homebake, alongside adding a stellar second album release to their repertoire — 2008’s Sharing Space.

In 2016, they emerged from a five year hiatus with an entirely sold-out comeback tour across Australia, and new music followed soon after in 2018, with The Middle, the band’s first material in a decade. From here, Cog have continued to expand their creative spirit, releasing two additional singles, “Altered States” and “Drawn Together”, while also remaining active on the touring circuit, including headlining The Other Festival and Thrashville in 2023.

Reaching another giant milestone in 2023, Cog’s long road to finally releasing their albums on vinyl spanned a 15 year uphill battle, with the group locked into a contract and awaiting resolution ever since delivering Sharing Space to their label in 2008.

Now finally armed with complete ownership of the rights to all of their music, the pressing of Cog’s sonic legacy onto vinyl also sparked a huge headline run in 2024 with the majority of shows sold out.

“Whatever the future holds, we would like to once again express the deep gratitude we have to all the people who have supported the band over the years and continue to do so. It’s never gone unnoticed,” Cog shared, “and we hope you enjoy the new music we’ve created together.”

Tickets to Cog’s added Walk The Line shows will go on sale at 9am on Friday, January 16.

WALK THE LINE TOUR WITH SPECIAL GUESTS AUSTRALIA 2026

Friday, January 30th

Freo Social, Fremantle WA

Saturday, January 31st

Settlers Tavern, Margaret River WA

Friday, April 3rd

Drifter’s Wharf, Gosford NSW

Saturday, April 4th

Dee Why RSL, Sydney NSW

Thursday, April 9th

The Baso, Canberra ACT

Friday, April 10th

Anita’s Theatre, Wollongong NSW

Saturday, April 11th

Evan Theatre, Penrith NSW

Friday, April 17th

Odeon Theatre, Hobart TAS

Friday, April 24th

Chelsea Heights Hotel, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, April 25th

Barwon Heads Hotel, Barwon Heads VIC