Some of the biggest names in rock have joined forces in a quarantine cover of Rush classic ‘Anthem’. Primus bassist Les Claypool, Mastodon guitarist Bill Kelliher, Tool drummer Danny Carey, Coheed and Cambria frontman Claudio Sanchez and Mutoid Man guitarist Stephen Brodsky have delivered a searing rendition of the track for the fifteenth instalment of Gwarsenio Hall’s Two Minutes to Late Night series.

The Patreon-born project was Hall’s way of giving musicians and fans a platform to engage in live music from the comfort of their home during quarantine. The proceeds raised from the cover will be redirected to the Cancer Research Institute.

Claypool, a fervent Rush fan, was set to head out on tour with Primus to cover the seminal prog acts 1977 record, A Farewell to Kings. They have since postponed the tribute to 2021.

In January, legendary Rush drummer Neal Peart passed away, following a lengthy battle with brain cancer. Rush was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.

Despite his influence, Peart told Rolling Stone that he still took drum lessons as recently as 2012.