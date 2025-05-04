A new Cold Chisel concert film is set to hit Channel 7 next week.

A show filmed at Melbourne’s famous Sidney Myer Music Bowl during the iconic band’s recent 50th anniversary tour is confirmed to hit Channel 7 and 7+ on Sunday, May 11th, at 8pm.

“Every show on our Big Five-0 Tour had something special, but the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne, with 37° temperatures and an incredible audience, really brought out a blistering and joyous performance from all of us onstage,” frontman Jimmy Barnes said.

“The crowd nearly drowned us out, they sang so loud and proud. It was a show we will never forget.”

Directed by Andrew Lord and written and produced by Paul Clarke, the Beyond Productions and Seven Network film also includes interviews with each Cold Chisel band member and “interweaves the narratives of the band’s history with some never-before-seen photographs, footage and stories from their 50-year archive.”

“50 years old, Cold Chisel are on fire in this film – I’ve never seen audiences punching the air one moment, openly sobbing the next,” Clarke said.

“I feel like we caught them on a brilliant night in Melbourne. According to the band, they have never played better.”

Cold Chisel wrapped up the ‘Big Five-O’ tour on December 4th at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, completing a trek that welcomed more than 225,000 fans. When the ANZ lap finished in early 2025, that number blew past a quarter million.

“Thank you, Sydney. Thank you, Australia. This tour was truly something special,” the band said in a statement at the time.

“It breathed new fire into Cold Chisel in a way we never expected. From ‘Standing on the Outside’ through to ‘Goodbye (Astrid, Goodbye)’ we loved every minute of every show and all 225,000 who witnessed our ‘Big Five-0’ tour lifted us to new heights.”