Cold Chisel have recently been honoured in Adelaide with a special laneway named in their honour.

The laneway is one of five to be named after iconic South Australian band or artist, as part of the City of Music Laneways Naming Project.

Upon the unveiling of the laneway, Jimmy Barnes spoke on Adelaide shaped the band. He said, “Adelaide is where we got to grow and learn our craft. I have to tell you, Adelaide audiences are discerning and very, very tough.”

He continued, “If they like you, they’ll be your staunchest allies. If they don’t like you…”

“Adelaide was always isolated, and you had to go to the eastern states to make it, but so many great bands came out of this town because of that isolation and because the audiences were so discerning here.”

Cold Chisel Lane features a text-based mural by local artist James Dodd, who is also a long-time fan of the band. One of Dodd’s goals for the mural was for it to “serve as a way to compress and compound the ways in which Cold Chisel have both built and reflected Australia.”

Dodd took to Instagram to announce the completed artwork, where he said, “I have taken a deep dive into the history and legacy of Cold Chisel. Being a long-time fan, it has been a joy to focus on this material and search for comments and stories that can become the content for this artwork.”

Dodd continued, “I have generated discussions via a range of social media whilst also trawling through existing digital commentaries. I have attempted to capture a strong sense of the history of the band at the same time as relating the passions that audiences have for the music.”

Cold Chisel Lane is located between Hindley Street and Currie Street in the Adelaide CBD.

